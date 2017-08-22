Quicksand announce first album in 22 years, Interiors, share “Illuminant”: Stream *

Post-hardcore legends Quicksand are back with their first new album in 22 (!) years. It’s called Interiors and marks the New York band’s debut for Epitaph Records.

The follow-up to 1995’s Manic Compression currently doesn’t have a release date, but the quartet has shared their first song in 22 years, “Illuminant”, in anticipation. Hear it below.

Watch the album trailer below.

In 2012, Quicksand reunited on Jimmy Fallon and have been playing scattered shows since then. This fall, they’ll hit the road for a full-fledged US tour in support of Interiors with opening act No Joy. Find the complete itinerary below.

Quicksand 2017 Tour Dates:

09/05 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

09/06 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre *

09/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *

09/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom *

09/10 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory *

09/11 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up *

09/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *

09/14 – Dallas, TX @ Trees *

09/15 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk *

09/16 – Houston, TX @ Walters Downtown *

09/17 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks *

09/19 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade (Heaven) *

09/20 – Nashville, TN @ Exit In *

09/21 – Carrboro, NC @ Cats Cradle *

09/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

09/23 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *

09/24 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Room *

09/25 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Place *

09/26 – Detroit, MI @ El Club *

09/27 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

09/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre *

09/29 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat *

09/30 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza *

10/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw *

* = w/ No Joy