Radiator Hospital announce new album, share “Dance Number” video: Watch

Photo by Catherine Elicson

Philly indie pop/punk outfit Radiator Hospital are prepping their first album since 2014’s Torch Song. It’s titled Radiator Hospital Play The Songs You Like and due for arrival on October 20th via Salinas Records.

Their fifth full-length to date, it spans a generous 16 tracks, including titles such as “Long Distance Dedication”, “Cheap Day”, “Heart of Darkness”, and “Half Empty”. It was recorded with Jeff Zeigler (The War on Drugs, Kurt Vile) and serves as something of a meta reflection on the meanings of songs.

“Play The Songs You Like is a collection of songs not only about how songs themselves affect our lives, but how the same song can mean wildly different things to different people and how that meaning can change over time,” elaborates a press statement.

For a taste of what’s to come, Radiator Hospital have shared the lead single, a slow but sweetly jangling cut called “Dance Number”. Check it out via its official video below, filmed by Catherine Elicson.

Radiator Hospital Play The Songs You Like Artwork:

Radiator Hospital Play The Songs You Like Tracklist:

01. Long Distance Dedication

02. Out Of Mind

03. Pastoral Radio Hit

04. Old Refrain

05. The Songs You Like

06. Nothing Nice

07. Cheap Day

08. Also Ran

09. Lonely Road

10. The People At The Show

11. Dance Number

12. Half Empty

13. Love Story

14. Heart Of Darkness

15. Sycamore (By Martha)

16. Absolutely Positive (For Martha)