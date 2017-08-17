Radiator Hospital announce new album, share “Dance Number” video: Watch

Photo by Catherine Elicson
Philly indie pop/punk outfit Radiator Hospital are prepping their first album since 2014’s Torch Song. It’s titled Radiator Hospital Play The Songs You Like and due for arrival on October 20th via Salinas Records.
Their fifth full-length to date, it spans a generous 16 tracks, including titles such as “Long Distance Dedication”, “Cheap Day”, “Heart of Darkness”, and “Half Empty”. It was recorded with Jeff Zeigler (The War on Drugs, Kurt Vile) and serves as something of a meta reflection on the meanings of songs.
“Play The Songs You Like is a collection of songs not only about how songs themselves affect our lives, but how the same song can mean wildly different things to different people and how that meaning can change over time,” elaborates a press statement.
For a taste of what’s to come, Radiator Hospital have shared the lead single, a slow but sweetly jangling cut called “Dance Number”. Check it out via its official video below, filmed by Catherine Elicson.
Radiator Hospital Play The Songs You Like Artwork:
Radiator Hospital Play The Songs You Like Tracklist:
01. Long Distance Dedication
02. Out Of Mind
03. Pastoral Radio Hit
04. Old Refrain
05. The Songs You Like
06. Nothing Nice
07. Cheap Day
08. Also Ran
09. Lonely Road
10. The People At The Show
11. Dance Number
12. Half Empty
13. Love Story
14. Heart Of Darkness
15. Sycamore (By Martha)
16. Absolutely Positive (For Martha)