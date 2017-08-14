Radio DJ loses Taylor Swift groping case, ordered to pay $1 in damages

A jury has ruled in favor of Taylor Swift in a case involving a Denver radio DJ accused of groping the pop singer.

Swift had accused Mueller of grabbing her butt during a photo-op in 2013. Mueller was tossed by security after being confronted by the singer’s bodyguard, which led to his firing from a Denver country music station.

Mueller claimed innocence and then sued the singer, seeking $3 million in damages. Swift subsequently filed a countersuit to “serve as an example to other women who may resist publicly reliving similar outrageous and humiliating acts.” She sought a symbolic $1 in damages, which Mueller will now be required to pay.

On Friday, a judge dismissed Swift as a defendant in Mueller’s suit concluding that Mueller had failed to prove the singer personally set out to get him fired. In the verdict issued Monday, a jury concluded Swift’s mother, Andrea, and radio promotions director, Frank Bell, were also not liable for tortious interference.