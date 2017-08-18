Radiohead release Lollapalooza 2016 concert film: Watch

Photo by Heather Kaplan

Earlier this year, Radiohead reactivated its radiohead.tv website and has been treating fans to a new, epic video release each Friday ever since. One week ago a pro-shot video of the band’s amazing Rock Werchter performance was released, and today Radiohead put out another epic festival set in the form of their two-hour 2016 Lollapalooza headlining performance.

The show in our hometown of Chicago took place just two months after the release of A Moon Shaped Pool, and the main set featured performances of “Ful Stop”, “Burn the Witch”, “Daydreaming” and “The Numbers”. The two encores, however, were filled exclusively with classic tracks and culminate in a festival-wide “Karma Police” sing-a-long to close the concert.

Check out the full set list below, and while you’re listening take a look at our list ranking every Radiohead album. Or, if you’re an obsessive Radiohead completist, check out our list ranking every Radiohead song. Hey, the show is over two hours long, you’ve got time.

Radiohead Lollapalooza 2016 Setlist:

Burn The Witch

Daydreaming

Ful Stop

2 + 2 = 5

Myxomatosis

My Iron Lung

Climbing Up The Walls

No Surprises

Pyramid Song

Bloom

Identikit

The Numbers

The Gloaming

Weird Fishes / Arpeggi

Everything In Its Right Place

Idioteque

There, There

Encore 1

Let Down

Present Tense

Paranoid Android

Nude

Bodysnatchers

Encore 2

Street Spirit

Karma Police