Radiohead share full recording of epic Rock Werchter performance: Watch

Radiohead recently reactivated radiohead.tv and have been uploading a new full-length recording every Friday. This week brings video of the band’s glorious headlining set at Rock Werchter in Belgium earlier this summer. Spanning 24 songs, including two encores, the setlist included “Airbag”, “15 Step”, “Pyramid Song”, “Bodysnatchers”, “My Iron Lung”, and more. Plus, plenty of Thom Yorke dancing. Watch above and see the full setlist below. Further live performances from Radiohead’s 2017 tour can be found here.

Setlist:

Daydreaming

Lucky

Ful Stop

Airbag

15 Step

Myxomatosis

All I Need

Pyramid Song

Everything in Its Right Place

Let Down

Bloom

Identikit

Weird Fishes/Arpeggi

Idioteque

You and Whose Army?

Bodysnatchers

2 + 2 = 5

Encore:

No Surprises

Nude

Climbing Up the Walls

Paranoid Android

Reckoner

Encore 2:

My Iron Lung

Karma Police