Radiohead share full recording of epic Rock Werchter performance: Watch

Radiohead recently reactivated radiohead.tv and have been uploading a new full-length recording every Friday. This week brings video of the band’s glorious headlining set at Rock Werchter in Belgium earlier this summer. Spanning 24 songs, including two encores, the setlist included “Airbag”, “15 Step”, “Pyramid Song”, “Bodysnatchers”, “My Iron Lung”, and more. Plus, plenty of Thom Yorke dancing. Watch above and see the full setlist below. Further live performances from Radiohead’s 2017 tour can be found here.
Setlist:
Daydreaming
Lucky
Ful Stop
Airbag
15 Step
Myxomatosis
All I Need
Pyramid Song
Everything in Its Right Place
Let Down
Bloom
Identikit
Weird Fishes/Arpeggi
Idioteque
You and Whose Army?
Bodysnatchers
2 + 2 = 5
Encore:
No Surprises
Nude
Climbing Up the Walls
Paranoid Android
Reckoner
Encore 2:
My Iron Lung
Karma Police