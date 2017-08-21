Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood perform rare show as a duo: Video + Setlist

Photos by Heather Kaplan and Philip Cosores

Radiohead are known for their grand, sweeping concerts that highlight the band’s creativity and experimentalism. On Sunday evening, frontman Thom Yorke and guitarist Jonny Greenwood stripped all that away for a rare performance as a duo during a benefit show in Italy.

The concert was held to support the Italian region of Le Marche, which was struck by a massive earthquake one year ago. Taking place at the Macerata Sferisterio, Yorke and Greenwood made the uncommon performance even more special by dusting off a number of rarities from their catalog. “Faust Arp” and the unreleased “Follow Me Around” were played for the first time since 2010, “A Wolf at the Door” appeared for the first time since 2012, and the last time Yorke performed his solo song “Cymbal Rush” was 2008.

Check out video of the entire performance below, followed by a setlist (via Stereogum).

Setlist:

Daydreaming

Bloom

Faust Arp (First time live since 2010)

The Numbers

Weird Fishes/Arpeggi

Nude

Exit Music (For A Film)

I Might Be Wrong

Follow Me Around (New arrangement; First time live since 2010)

A Wolf At The Door (First time live since 2012)

How To Disappear Completely

Present Tense

Give Up The Ghost

Cymbal Rush (Thom Yorke solo song) (First performance with Radiohead since 2008)

Like Spinning Plates

All I Need

Street Spirit (Fade Out)

Pyramid Song

Everything In Its Right Place

No Surprises

Karma Police