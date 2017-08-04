Rae Sremmurd unveil new single “Perplexing Pegasus”: Stream

After riding high on the hype of “Black Beatles”, one of the best tracks of 2016, Rae Sremmurd are back with a brand new song. It’s called “Perplexing Pegasus” and marks the hip-hop duo’s first solo release since last year’s well-received Sremmlife 2 album.

“Jump in the Pegasus, all kind of reckless, the necklace/ All kind of reckless, I flexed it,” Swae Lee rhymes during the chorus. Produced by longtime collaborator Mike WiLL Made-It, the track features additional references to Lexus cars, Neiman Marcus, and flashy chains. Hear it below.

This past March, Rae Sremmurd contributed to “Perfect Pint”, off Mike WiLL Made-It’s Ransom 2 mixtape, alternating bars with Kendrick Lamar and Gucci Mane. They also recently delivered a Top 10 performance at this year’s edition of Governors Ball.