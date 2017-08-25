Menu
Rancid perform “Ghost of a Chance” on Conan: Watch

Punk veterans show the late night crowd why they're still legends

by
on August 25, 2017, 10:49am
Stephen King was probably tuning into TBS last night because his favorite band Rancid were the musical guests on Conan. The ska punk legends were there to promote their latest album, Trouble Maker, with a performance of the surprisingly uplifting “Ghost of a Chance”. With Lars Frederiksen delivering a killer solo and drummer Branden Steineckert wearing a rainbow “EQUALITY” shirt, the veterans proved why they’re still as relevant and at the top of their game as ever. Check out the replay above.

Rancid’s Tim Armstrong recently formed a super group with Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Bille Joe’s son Joey of SWMRS, and Tim’s nephew Rey. Fittingly, they called themselves Armstrongs.

