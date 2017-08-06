The award for this year’s Lollapalooza breakout star wasn’t even on the announced lineup. Instead, Jacob Powell was in the audience, holding up a sign that caught the eye of Run the Jewels during their Friday set. Powell’s sign asked for a chance to rap “Legend Has It” onstage with El-P and Killer Mike. The duo gave him eight bars to proved his worth, and he passed with flying colors. Not only did RTJ let him finish the performance, but he was then carried offstage by Killer Mike. Watch the epic moment below.
Random kid becomes instant rap legend after joining Run the Jewels onstage at Lollapalooza: Watch
Young Jacob Powell got a chance to perform "Legend Has It" before 60,000 people
by Alex Young
on August 05, 2017, 11:59pm
