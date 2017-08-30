Red Bull Sound Select announces 30 Days in Chicago

This November, Red Bull Sound Select will launch 30 Days in Chicago. As its name suggests, the month-long music festival promises a RBSS-hosted concert each night of the month (with the exception of Thanksgiving, of course). Over 70 artists are confirmed to participate, with highlights including Young Thug, Migos, Lil Yachty, Alice Glass, Noname, Kehlani, Kali Uchis, Lizzo, Smino, Whitney, Syd, Poliça, Mura Masa, Parquet Courts, Mitski, Jorja Smith, Kweku Collins, and Pell, among others. Surprise collaborations and special guests are also promised throughout the month.

You can find the full schedule of events on Red Bull Sound Select’s website. Tickets go on sale September 6th at 10:00 a.m. CT