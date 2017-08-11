Reunited Butthole Surfers are working on new music

Butthole Surfers’ on-again, off-again reunion is on again, this time with the prospect for new music. Last December, following a five-year hiatus, the band’s core lineup of Gibby Haynes, Paul Leary, King Coffey, and Jeff Pinkus reunited for an appearance at Houston’s Day For Night Festival. Now, they’ve confirmed a second performance at The Growlers Six Music Festival in LA this October. What’s more, according to a press release, the band is currently “writing and recording music, ready to feed the flames of their patiently waiting fans.”

Speaking recently to The Quietus, Leary said that Donald Trump’s presidency inspired the band to get back into the studio. “If there was ever a time for a Butthole Surfers album it’s fucking now. It just doesn’t get any weirder than that,” he noted. The band’s last full-length release came back in 2001 with Weird Revolution.

The Growler Six performance will mark Butthole Surfers only live appearance of 2017, though “more exciting news” will come this fall, notes the press release.

Revisit Butthole Surfers’ video for “Pepper”: