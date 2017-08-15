Royal Blood deliver flashy “Lights Out” performance on Corden: Watch

Along with the release of their latest album, How Did We Get So Dark?, garage rockers Royal Blood have recently doled out memorable festival sets at Outside Lands, Lollapalooza, and Glastonbury. On Monday, the UK outfit gave James Corden’s late-night audience a taste of its electrifying live show with a performance of “Lights Out“. Though just a two-piece, Royal Blood more than filled the stage with their unparalleled energy, gritty guitars, and, aptly, a mini light show as a backdrop. Replay it up above.

Previously, Royal Blood played “Lights Out” on Seth Meyers and Jimmy Kimmel. In the coming months, the band is expected to appear at Foo Fighters’ epic one-day festival, CAL JAM 17, as well as Summer Sonic in Japan and Austin City Limits in Texas.