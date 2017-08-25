Menu
Ryan Gosling and JAY-Z set for SNL’s season 43 premiere

Plus, watch Alec Baldwin return as Donald Trump for SNL's summer edition of Weekend Update

on August 25, 2017, 1:19am
Mark your calendars: Saturday Night Live will kick off its 43rd season on September 30th, with Ryan Gosling confirmed to host and JAY-Z appearing as the musical guest.

Gosling will take his second turn hosting the show following his debut in 2015. He’ll be appearing in advance of his latest blockbuster, Blade Runner 2049, which hits theaters October 6th.

JAY-Z will be making his fourth appearance on the show, but it’s his first visit in seven years. This time, he’ll get a chance to perform tracks from his excellent new album, 4:44.

In advance of SNL’s season 43 premiere, special summer editions of Weekend Updated have aired in primetime each Thursday of August. In the latest episode, Alec Baldwin reprised his role as Donald Trump to spoof the president’s recent rally in Phoenix. Watch below.

