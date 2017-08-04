Saba shares new video for “World in My Hands”: Watch

Last year, Chicago rapper Saba further refined his infectious blend of hip-hop and R&B with the release of the Bucket List Project mixtape. Now, he’s released a new video for one of the mixtape’s best songs, “World in My Hands”, which features contributions from Smino and Legit.

Directed by Tom Vin, the clip intersperses intergalactic animations with footage culled from Saba’s album cover shoot on the sun-baked outskirts of Las Vegas. A number of Saba’s friends and collaborators also appear, each sharing their own “bucket list” items. One, for example, wants to someday smoke weed with Solange, a sentiment we’d echo most heartily. Watch the video above.

Saba spoke about the video with Complex,

“I told the director, Tom Vin, that I literally wanted the world in my hands. I wanted the video to focus specifically on our hand movements, so there are a lot of cool things popping up throughout the song. I could definitely credit the old HP commercials or even Talib Kweli as being an inspiration for what the song came to be visually, but I wanted to throw a different spin on it. I wanted to show the Bucket List Project visually with this one, so you’ll see a lot of shots similar to the album cover and a lot of people talking about what’s on their bucket list, similar to how they do on the project. It’s crazy that this was filmed only a few months ago, seeing as how a couple of those bucket list goals have already been accomplished, like L10 getting his Grammy and Dae Dae going on tour.”

Saba will also be playing some North American and European dates this fall. Check those out below.

Saba 2017 Tour Dates:

10/07 – Washington, DC @ All Things Go

10/08 – Atlanta, GA @ A3C Festival

10/25 – Dublin, IE @ Green Room

10/26 – Leeds, UK @ Headrow House

10/27 – London, UK @ Koko

10/28 – Paris, FR @ Candy Shop

10/31 – Warsaw, PL @ Smolna

11/01 – Koln, DE @ Reineke Fuchs

11/02 – Berlin, DE @ St Georg

11/03 – Rotterdam, NL @ REC Festival

11/04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Upstairs