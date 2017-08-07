Saint Etienne announce new Dive EP, share remix of title track: Stream

This past June, Saint Etienne triumphantly returned with Home Counties, their first album in five years. Now, just some months later, they’re already prepped to release a follow-up EP.

Titled Dive, it’s a four-track collection featuring three new songs (“A Distant Sun”, “Doods Brow”, “Obvious”) and the title track, which originally appeared on Home Counties. The English natives are also offering up a remix CD and 12-inch that comes with new “Dive” mixes helmed by the likes of Colorama & Shawn Lee, Greg Wilson & Derek Kaye and Matt Berry.

In a statement about “Dive” and “Obvious”, the band’s own Sarah Cracknell said:

“I started writing ‘Dive’ with Carwyn Ellis in early 2016, we’d worked on my solo album together and were on a bit of a roll. I love the final result, it reminds me of care free summer days growing up in Home Counties Windsor fooling around on the Thames.

My favourite song on the Dive EP is ‘Obvious’ which is about leaving your hometown and boomeranging back later in life. It’s something that didn’t happen to me but so many of my old friends have returned to Windsor or infact never left. I envy the fact that they meet up together in the same pubs we used to hang out in our teens. That would be a welcome treat right now as I’m missing my recently departed friend Mick Bund. This release is dedicated to him.”

To preview the forthcoming project, Saint Etienne have shared Greg Wilson & Derek Kaye’s reworking of “Dive”. Hear it below (via BrooklynVegan).

Along with the EP, September marks the beginning of Saint Etienne’s first US tour since 2012. Their full itinerary can be found here.

Dive EP Artwork:

Dive EP Tracklist (CD):

01. Dive

02. London Like A Distant Sun

03. Doods Brow

04. Obvious

Dive Remixes Tracklist (CD):

01. Dive – Colorama & Shawn Lee Remix

02. Dive – Greg Wilson & Derek Kaye Remix

03. Dive – Matt Berry remix

Dive 12” Tracklist:

01. Dive – Edit

02. Dive – Colorama & Shawn Lee Remix

03. Dive – Greg Wilson & Derek Kaye Remix

04. Dive – Matt Berry remix