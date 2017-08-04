Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer has turned an offer to appear on the forthcoming season of Dancing with the Stars, according to TMZ. Trump’s bumbling minister of propaganda had been courted by ABC ever since he was axed from the West Wing late last month. While he was said to be flattered by the offer, sources close to Spicer told TMZ that he has an “overwhelming number of commitments in the Fall.” Either that, or he threw out his back moving the mini fridge out of his office. Whatever the case, there are plenty more former Trump employees eager to shill themselves in the name of reality TV. Here’s looking at you, Mooch.
Sean Spicer turns down Dancing with the Stars
The former White House press secretary won't spice up the dance floor after all
by Alex Young
on August 04, 2017, 1:14am
0 comments
Want more? Follow us on
Popular
- 1Liam Gallagher abruptly ended Lollapalooza set after just 20 minutes
- 2Roger Waters to critics of his anti-Trump tour: "Go see Katy Perry. I don't care."
- 3Lollapalooza cuts off Lorde's, Muse's headlining sets due to weather emergency
- 4Danzig's piece-of-shit house hits the market, listed at $1.2 million
- 5Nine Inch Nail's full headlining performance at Panorama comes online: Watch
- 1Donald Trump kicked One Direction out of his hotel after they refused to meet his adult daughter
- 2Ranking: Every Lollapalooza Lineup from Worst to Best
- 3Trevor Wilson, star of Pearl Jam's "Jeremy" video, tragically passed away last summer
- 4The Top 10 Stephen King Movie Adaptations
- 5R.I.P. Sam Shepard, renowned playwright and actor has died at 73
- 1R.I.P. Chester Bennington, Linkin Park singer has died at age of 41
- 2The 50 Most Outrageous Album Covers
- 3Ranking: Every Christopher Nolan Movie from Worst to Best
- 4Donald Trump kicked One Direction out of his hotel after they refused to meet his adult daughter
- 5The opening scene to Baby Driver needs to be viewed this very second
Album Reviews
Film Reviews
More Stories