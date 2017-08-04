Sean Spicer turns down Dancing with the Stars

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer has turned an offer to appear on the forthcoming season of Dancing with the Stars, according to TMZ. Trump’s bumbling minister of propaganda had been courted by ABC ever since he was axed from the West Wing late last month. While he was said to be flattered by the offer, sources close to Spicer told TMZ that he has an “overwhelming number of commitments in the Fall.” Either that, or he threw out his back moving the mini fridge out of his office. Whatever the case, there are plenty more former Trump employees eager to shill themselves in the name of reality TV. Here’s looking at you, Mooch.