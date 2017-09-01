Menu
Season three of True Detective, starring Mahershala Ali, set for 2018 premiere

Series creator Nic Pizzolatto is working alongside Green Room director Jeremy Saulnier and Deadwood creator David Milch

on August 31, 2017, 11:02pm
HBO has officially announced season three of True Detective, with Academy Award-winning actor Mahershala Ali set to star in the lead role.

Due to arrive in 2018, the next installment in Nic Pizzolatto’s acclaimed crime anthology will tell the “story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks, and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Pizzolatto will write and direct the forthcoming season alongside Jeremy Saulnier (of Green Room fame). Deadwood creator David Milch also aided in the forthcoming season’s creative process and himself will direct the fourth episode. Pizzolatto will serve as showrunner.

Ali’s character is named Wayne Hays, a state police detective from Northwest Arkansas.

