Showtime is open to more Twin Peaks if David Lynch is

As Twin Peaks: The Return hurtles towards the last five episodes of this striking, unprecedented new season, fans are wondering just how the hell all of this is going to get tied up. It’s not as if we’re expecting clarity on all fronts—we wouldn’t be David Lynch fans if we did—but if Audrey’s story remains as opaque as it currently is we might have a few problems. So it’s good to know that, should Lynch want to do another season, Showtime is at least open to the idea.

“[T]he door’s always open to David Lynch, whether that would lead to another season, I don’t know if he wants to do it,” Showtime programming president Gary Levine recently told Deadline. “This was a Herculean effort. I’m not sure if any director has ever done 18 hours in a row of a series… It’s remarkable what he achieved, fans are liking it and for me that’s what’s satisfying.”

That said, it’s not really like Lynch to pursue a story once he feels it’s reached its logical conclusion, and considering Twin Peaks: The Return was always intended to be an 18-hour movie and not a TV series it’s unlikely that he’d do it.

Showtime president and CEO David Nevins agreed. “A lot of people are speculating but there’s been zero contemplation, zero discussions other than fans asking me about it.”

But how nice would it be to have a whole season of the Dale Cooper we know and love, rather than the frustrating, if amusing, specter of Dougie Jones?

