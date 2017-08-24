Solange announces new tour dates, with Sun Ra, Flying Lotus, Earl Sweatshirt

Photo by Tim Mosenfelder

In support of her excellent album A Seat at the Table, Solange has lined up several intriguing live performances for the coming months.

In late September, she’ll headline a night at the Hollywood Bowl dubbed, Cosmic Journey, which will also see performances from Blood Orange, Kelela, and Moses Sumney, among others. Then in October, she’ll headline the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC with Sun Ra Arkestra; Radio City Music Hall in NYC with Sun Ra and Earl Sweatshirt; and the Greek Theatre in Berkeley with Earl Sweatshirt and Flying Lotus.

Additionally, on October 8th, Solange will debut a new performance piece called “Scales” at Donald Judd’s art installation “15 Untitled Works in Concrete” in Marfa, Texas.

See her complete itinerary — which also includes several festival appearances — below.

Solange 2017 Tour Dates:

08/26 – New York, NY @ Afropunk Fest

09/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Made in America Festival

09/03 – Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot

09/09 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

09/24 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Bowl %&$

10/01 – Washington, DC @ Kennedy Center *

10/02 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall *^

10/06 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/08 – Marfa, TX @ The Chinati Foundation (15 Untitled Works in Concrete)

10/13 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Afropunk Atlanta

10/20 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre ^#

10/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw

12/31 – Roodepoort, SA @ Afropunk South Africa

% = w/ Blood Orange

& = w/ Kelela

$ = w/ Moses Sumney

* = w/ Sun Ra Arkestra

^ = w/ Earl Sweatshirt

# = w/ Flying Lotus

Revisit Solange’s video for “Cranes in the Sky”: