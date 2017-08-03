Menu
Solange lives out teenage dream, performs “Aqueous Transmission” with Incubus: Watch

Former "rasta-vegan-thrifter-who-is-determined-to-marry-Brandon-Boyd" joins band in New Orleans

on August 03, 2017, 10:27am
Photos by Philip Cosores and Tim Mosenfelder

Everyone has that one band they loved in high school that most people would consider a guilty pleasure. You, on the other hand, see it as a musical lifeblood, something that stays in your heart no matter how old you get or refined your tastes become. For Solange, that band would be Incubus. So obsessed with the 90’s alt-rock outfit was young Ms. Knowles that when she wrote her teenaged-self a letter in Teen Vogue, she specifically called out her “Rasta-vegan-thrifter-who-is-determined-to-marry-Brandon-Boyd phase.”

Well, she didn’t get to marry Boyd, but her inner teenager still probably flipped her lid on Wednesday night when Solange shared the stage with Incubus. The onstage collaboration came during the band’s New Orleans stop on their tour with Jimmy Eat World. Solange joined Boyd for a duet version of the Incubus’ “Aqueous Transmission” off their 2001 classic Morning View. Check out fan footage of the guest appearance below.

