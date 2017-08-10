Spoon to release 10th anniversary reissue of Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga, the sixth album from Spoon. To commemorate the occasion, the Austin outfit is releasing a special 2-LP reissue on October 20th through Merge Records.

On one LP is the original album, remastered by Howie Weinberg (Gorillaz, The White Stripes). The second comes with the band’s Get Nice! EP, a 12-track rarity originally packaged with the first pressing of Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga and featuring instrumental songs and alternate versions of “I Summon You” and “You Got Yr. Cherry Bomb”.

Both LPs are pressed on 180-gram vinyl packaged in a gatefold jacket with updated art. Pre-orders have already begun on Merge’s website and include an exclusive t-shirt bundle.

Check out pics of the 2-LP reissue below followed by the full tracklist. The indie rockers recently dropped their excellent new album, Hot Thoughts.

Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga Reissue Tracklist:

01. Don’t Make Me a Target

02. The Ghost of You Lingers

03. You Got Yr. Cherry Bomb

04. Don’t You Evah

05. Rhthm & Soul

06. Eddie’s Ragga

07. The Underdog

08. My Little Japanese Cigarette Case

09. Finer Feelings

10. Black Like Me

Get Nice! Bonus 12-inch Tracklist:

01. I Got Mine

02. Be Still My Servant

03. Leave Your Effects Where They’re Easily Seen

04. I Summon You (Cool)

05. Mean Mad Margaret

06. Love Makes You Feel

07. You Got Yr. Cherry Bomb

08. Tasty Fish

09. Dracula’s Cigarette

10. 1975

11. I Can Feel It Fade Like An AM Single

12. Curfew Tolls

