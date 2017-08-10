Spoon to release 10th anniversary reissue of Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga, the sixth album from Spoon. To commemorate the occasion, the Austin outfit is releasing a special 2-LP reissue on October 20th through Merge Records.
On one LP is the original album, remastered by Howie Weinberg (Gorillaz, The White Stripes). The second comes with the band’s Get Nice! EP, a 12-track rarity originally packaged with the first pressing of Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga and featuring instrumental songs and alternate versions of “I Summon You” and “You Got Yr. Cherry Bomb”.
Both LPs are pressed on 180-gram vinyl packaged in a gatefold jacket with updated art. Pre-orders have already begun on Merge’s website and include an exclusive t-shirt bundle.
Check out pics of the 2-LP reissue below followed by the full tracklist. The indie rockers recently dropped their excellent new album, Hot Thoughts.
(Read: Spoon’s Britt Daniel Breaks Down His Entire Band’s Discography)
Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga Reissue Tracklist:
01. Don’t Make Me a Target
02. The Ghost of You Lingers
03. You Got Yr. Cherry Bomb
04. Don’t You Evah
05. Rhthm & Soul
06. Eddie’s Ragga
07. The Underdog
08. My Little Japanese Cigarette Case
09. Finer Feelings
10. Black Like Me
Get Nice! Bonus 12-inch Tracklist:
01. I Got Mine
02. Be Still My Servant
03. Leave Your Effects Where They’re Easily Seen
04. I Summon You (Cool)
05. Mean Mad Margaret
06. Love Makes You Feel
07. You Got Yr. Cherry Bomb
08. Tasty Fish
09. Dracula’s Cigarette
10. 1975
11. I Can Feel It Fade Like An AM Single
12. Curfew Tolls
Revisit a few Ga Ga Ga Ga Ga highlights: