St. Vincent to direct The Picture of Dorian Gray adaptation with female lead

St. Vincent made her directorial debut premiere earlier this year when the horror anthology XX screened at Sundace. The film received a lukewarm reception from critics, but the artist a.k.a. Annie Clark will look to wow them with her next, much larger film project: an adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s classic gothic novel The Picture of Dorian Gray.

Variety reports that Lionsgate has given development of the project a greenlight. Clark will direct from a script by David Birke (Elle, the forthcoming Slender Man film) that recasts the title character as a woman.

Released in 1890 to much controversy, Wilde’s story tells the tale of a Victorian man who decides to hedonistically chase beauty in all its forms. As he lives a life of sensualism, his misdeeds are reflected in a portrait of himself that ages instead of him, providing him endless youth to indulge in excess.

There’s no word on when production will actually begin on the film, and it might not be for a while. Clark is about to become very bust with her St. Vincent persona, as she’s scheduled to launch her “Fear the Future Tour” in October. She also recently released her first solo material in two years, a single called “New York”, which has stoked expectations for a new album.