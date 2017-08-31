St. Vincent unveils visually striking “New York” music video: Watch

St. Vincent has shared the music video for “New York”, her first single since 2015, and the Big Apple has never looked so vivid and fantastical.

Directed by Alex Da Corte in conjunction with All Ages Productions, the clip features Annie Clark at the center of a series of stunning and colorful imagery. There are blood red telephones, glassy umbrellas, fiery flames, sun-kissed flowers, a large FAO Schwarz-style piano, and even a gorgeously cool scene outside of a corner bodega (who knew one would ever describe a bodega that way?). Check it out above — your eyes will thank you.

(Read: The 25 Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2017)

“I think Annie’s New York is the New York of my dreams-one that is blurry and fractured, dreamy and flat,” Da Corte said in a press statement. “It is the Toontown to my Hollywood. It is beautiful but slightly out of reach.”

Additionally, Clark has curated a “New York”-inspired Spotify playlist featuring songs by LCD Soundsystem, Ryan Adams, The Velvet Underground, and Nas. She also expanded her “Fear the Future” tour with an additional Los Angeles date; consult the updated schedule. Yesterday, the indie rocker covered The Beatles classic “Love Is All You Need” for a new Tiffany & co. ad.

St. Vincent 2017 Tour Dates:

10/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Paramount Picture Studios (Red Bull Academy Music Festival)

10/17 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

10/18 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester

10/20 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theater

10/23 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

10/24 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

10/26 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

10/27 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivolirendenburg

11/13 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

11/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room

11/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

11/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theater

11/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

11/20 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

11/21 – Louisville, KY @ Whitney Hall

11/22 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

11/24 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

11/25 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

11/27 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

11/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

11/30 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

12/01 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

12/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

12/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre