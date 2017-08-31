St. Vincent unveils visually striking “New York” music video: Watch

St. Vincent has shared the music video for “New York”, her first single since 2015, and the Big Apple has never looked so vivid and fantastical.
Directed by Alex Da Corte in conjunction with All Ages Productions, the clip features Annie Clark at the center of a series of stunning and colorful imagery. There are blood red telephones, glassy umbrellas, fiery flames, sun-kissed flowers, a large FAO Schwarz-style piano, and even a gorgeously cool scene outside of a corner bodega (who knew one would ever describe a bodega that way?). Check it out above — your eyes will thank you.
“I think Annie’s New York is the New York of my dreams-one that is blurry and fractured, dreamy and flat,” Da Corte said in a press statement. “It is the Toontown to my Hollywood. It is beautiful but slightly out of reach.”
Additionally, Clark has curated a “New York”-inspired Spotify playlist featuring songs by LCD Soundsystem, Ryan Adams, The Velvet Underground, and Nas. She also expanded her “Fear the Future” tour with an additional Los Angeles date; consult the updated schedule. Yesterday, the indie rocker covered The Beatles classic “Love Is All You Need” for a new Tiffany & co. ad.
St. Vincent 2017 Tour Dates:
10/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Paramount Picture Studios (Red Bull Academy Music Festival)
10/17 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
10/18 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester
10/20 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theater
10/23 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
10/24 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
10/26 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
10/27 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivolirendenburg
11/13 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
11/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room
11/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
11/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theater
11/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
11/20 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
11/21 – Louisville, KY @ Whitney Hall
11/22 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
11/24 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre
11/25 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
11/27 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
11/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory
11/30 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
12/01 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
12/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
12/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre