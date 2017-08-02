Star Wars: Episode IX gets a new writer in British scribe Jack Thorne

Photo by Manuel Harlan

With Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi just five months from release, its time to start working on its follow-up, Star Wars: Episode IX, which will head into production just one month after VIII’s December 2017 opening. Before it gets there, however, its script is getting a rewrite.

Director Colin Trevorrow penned the original draft with his writing partner Derek Connolly based on an outline from Johnson. Now, The Hollywood Reporter reports that British screenwriter Jack Thorne will be stepping in to fine-tune (or completely gut the thing).

Thorne’s worked on a number of British TV shows, and earned his sci-fi bonafides by writing for the BBC’s adaptation of the His Dark Materials series and Channel 4’s Electric Sheep, a Philip K. Dick anthology series. He also penned the forthcoming Wonder, starring Julia Roberts and Jacob Tremblay.

It seems like there’s always some shake-up or another in the Star Wars world these days. Sure, that’s how the sausage gets made, but we still can’t shake off that bad feeling.

Star Wars: Episode IX is slated for a May 24th, 2019 release date.