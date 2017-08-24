Straight from your nightmares, there’s going to be a clowns-only screening of IT

Are you already terrified about IT, just from those nightmarish trailers alone? Are you already preparing to have your clown, balloon, and weird little kid phobias validated, and sent to new and borderline-unlivable heights? We are, gladly. But the good folks at the Alamo Drafthouse might have managed to come up with the only thing scarier than watching IT in a darkened theater full of strangers.

That’s right, a darkened theater full of clowns.

The Mueller location of the Drafthouse in Austin will play host to a one-night-only screening of the film on Saturday, September 9th (one day after the film’s nationwide release), in which attendees are asked to arrive in their best clown attire. As described, “For this special screening of IT, all attendees should arrive dressed as a clown in order to attend. Please arrive early and join us in the Barrel O’ Fun beginning at 5:30pm for an IT pre-party where we will have face-painters available for clown ‘touch-ups’, a photo booth, raffles for prizes, and other terrifying merriment.”

For all you coulrophobics out there, this likely sounds like hell on Earth. For the more ambitious among us, however, this promises to be one of the most uniquely harrowing ways to watch this latest update of the Stephen King classic that any theater could ever dream up. And until somebody inevitably starts sneaking up on viewers during all of the scariest moments, it should be a spectacularly fun time.

Though it does beg the question: if the room is full of Pennywises, who’ll be left to float beneath Derry?

Watch the latest trailer for IT and check out a supercut rounding up all the pop culture references to the book/film here. Also make sure to subscribe to our Stephen King-centric podcast that takes its name from IT, The Losers’ Club.