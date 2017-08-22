Stranger Things will return to Hawkins, Indiana for at least one more season

In these uncertain times, it’s hard to find something that unifies people from every walk of life, but last year’s surprise summer hit Stranger Things came pretty damn close. The Duffer Brothers’ nostalgia-drenched sci-fi/horror story has led to everything from the recent Stephen King adaptation revival to some highly unlikely Emmy nominations to Netflix delaying the show’s second season for the sake of a Halloween run. (It’ll hardly be shocking if more people opt to stay home from this year’s annual celebration of costumed banging, just to marathon the new episodes.)

The Duffers’ honest-to-God cultural phenomenon has become such a big deal that some have come to worry about the show overstaying its welcome; its half-analog simplicity was a big part of the first season’s charm. But it seems like the filmmakers have a decent perspective about its run. In an interview with Vulture, co-creator Ross Duffer notes that “we’re thinking it’ll be a four-season thing, and then out.” Matt adds that “We just have to keep adjusting the story… Though I don’t know if we can justify something bad happening to them once a year.”

It’s a solid perspective to take on the show’s future, and while Netflix might have their own thoughts on letting go of one of their buzz-heaviest properties, Stranger Things isn’t built to last as long as, say, Dexter. (Not that Dexter was either, as it turned out.) But in the meantime, the Duffers are still playing coy about Season two, only noting that “If you have a successful movie, No. 2 is always a little bit bigger.” And now, whatever new twists lie ahead, Hastings will be the center of fans’ universes for a little while longer to come.

The show will return to Netflix with nine new episodes on October 27th. Revisit the season two trailer below.