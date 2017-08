A stunt women was killed on the set of Deadpool 2, according to CTVNews.

The incident occurred Monday morning in downtown Vancouver when the stunt woman lost control of a motorcycle and crashed into the Shaw Tower.

She was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Stunt person hurt on set of Deadpool 2 loaded into Advanced Life Support ambulance that hasn't moved. Anxious crew looking on. @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/iTU2awp7Qs — Ben Miljure (@CTVNewsBen) August 14, 2017

Deadpool 2, directed by David Leitch and starring Ryan Reynolds, is scheduled to hit theaters on June 1st, 2018. It remains to be seen if today’s accident will affect the film’s production.