Sufjan Stevens’ new song “Mystery of Love” debuts in trailer for Call Me By Your Name: Watch

Featured photo by Philip Cosores

Call Me By Your Name, the new coming-of-age romance movie from Italian director Luca Guadagnino, stunned audiences when it premiered at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. The adaptation of André Aciman’s 2007 novel has already been called “masterful” and is quickly building Oscar buzz. That means Sufjan Stevens could be up for his first-ever Academy Award, as the avant-garde singer-songwriter makes his scoring debut with the film.

In his review of the film, Consequence of Sound writer Dominick Suzanne-Mayer noted Stevens’ score “adds to the sensation of the film as an isolated, specific capsule of an unforgettable encounter.” Today, we’ve been given our first listen at his lush compositions in the films new trailer. Stevens’ song “Mystery of Love” soundtracks the preview, and you can check it out up above.

Starring Armie Hammer, Timothée Chalamet, Amira Casar, and Michael Stuhlbarg, Call Me By Your Name opens November 24th. Read the synopsis below.

“Summer of 1983, Northern Italy. An American-Italian is enamored by an American student who comes to study and live with his family. Together they share an unforgettable summer full of music, food, and romance that will forever change them.”