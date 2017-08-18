It’s official: Super Troopers 2 will hit theaters on 4/20

Broken Lizard’s 2001 comedy Super Troopers all but declared itself a stoner film upon its release. Not only does marijuana play a big role in the film’s plot, but its most memorable scenes include a stoned viewing of “Afghanistanimation” and the image of Christina Hendricks’ husband devouring an entire bag of the stuff. They’re apparently leaning into it that much more for the release of the film’s sequel, with the group confirming that Super Troopers 2 will hit theaters on April 20th of next year.

Previously, in an interview with Seven Days, Broken Lizard founding member Steve Lemme (who plays Mac in the films), said, “There is [a release date], but I can’t tell you what it is. Here’s what I can tell you: It’s springtime and there’s a very obvious date, which happens to fall on a Friday this year. It’s going to be our widest release. And it’s testing better than any movie we’ve tested. It came out fantastic.”

Now, in a new Reddit post, the gang confirmed the 4/20 release date before Fox Searchlight could make the announcement as a means of acknowledging the contributions fans have made to the production.

Filming wrapped last month, having benefitted from a crowdfunding campaign that, all told, raised roughly $4.6 million dollars. As with the first film, Jay Chandrasekhar is directing, though some new faces to the crew are Rob Lowe, who will play a Quebecois mayor, and Jesse Hughes of Eagles of Death Metal, who apparently wrote the film’s score.

I’m freaking out, man.