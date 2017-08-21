Taylor Bennett shares unreleased Chance the Rapper and The Social Experiment track “Gimme A Call”: Stream

Taylor Bennett has collaborated with his brother, Chance the Rapper, numerous times, including on his most recent project, Restoration of an American Idol. Not every one of their team-ups make it onto a record, however. On Sunday, Bennett shared a Souncloud playlist of unreleased, unmastered tracks, including just such a collaboration with his big brother.

The track is called “Gimme A Call” and also features The Social Experiment. Given the song’s vibe — a bright blend of a cappella voices and piano notes — it wouldn’t be surprising to learn it had its origins during the Surf sessions. Whatever the case, and even without proper mixing, it’s a joyful bit of Sunday hip-hop. Bennett said the playlist will only be available for a week, so listen below while you can.