Taylor Swift blows all the special effects budget in “Look What You Made Me Do” Video: Watch

Taylor Swift premiered her video for “Look What You Made Me Do” during the MTV VMAs on Sunday night, making an early bid for next year’s awards. Before the debut, a teaser clip had people thinking Swift had ripped off Beyoncé with the artistic direction of the new video. Now that it’s here, however, it’s clear that this is, as the director Joseph Kahn put it, “not in [Beyoncé’s] art space.”

Made with what seems like more special effects budget than your average Hollywood blockbuster, the clip sees the pop star taking on a number of flashy roles, from snake queen to zombie to bank robber. In the end, it turns out these are all the different sides of her own self, with the climax seeing Swift standing atop a swarming hoard of her former identities. There’s the sweet country pop star, the attention-hungry celebrity, and even the innocent girl-interrupted-by-Kanye-West persona. The whole thing is about T. Swift attempting to proudly claim her current identity while also acknowledging the career that got her here. Take a look above.

“Look What You Made Me Do” is the lead single off Swift’s new album Reputation, set for release on November 10th. The fact that that’s the 10th anniversary of Kanye West’s mom’s passing is apparently a complete coincidence.