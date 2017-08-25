Taylor Swift returns with new single “Look What You Made Me Do”: Stream

Photo by David Brendan Hall

Taylor Swift announced her return with a new album, Reputation, earlier this week. Today, she has released the lead single, “Look What You Made Me Do”. Listen to it below. The song was co-written and co-produced by Jack Antonoff, who also had a hand in Lorde’s Melodrama and St. Vincent’s forthcoming LP.

During the lead-up to “Look What You Made Me Do”, Swift teased her return with a series of social media clips featuring a snake. The imagery was seemingly in reference to her feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian over the rapper’s controversial name-check on his song “Famous”. Swift claimed no prior knowledge of the lyrics, but the truth was later exposed when Kim Kardashian leaked a phone call. For her part, Swift appears to address her years-long feud with West in the song’s opening verse. “Don’t like your titled stage/ The role you made me play,” sings Swift, perhaps referencing West’s Saint Pablo Tour stage setup. Later in the song, she mimics an answering machine: “I’m sorry the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Oh cause she’s dead.”

Reputation is Swift’s sixth studio album and follows 2014’s 1989, which marked her full embrace of pop music. It will be released on November 10th. A supporting tour is also in the works, and Ticketmaster promises to cut down on bots. Visit her website for more information, as well as new merch and more.

On Friday, ABC’s Good Morning America will air an exclusive sneak peek of “Look What You Made Me Do” music video.