Tears For Fears reschedule co-headlining dates with Hall & Oates

Due to a “family emergency,” Tears For Fears recently postponed their US tour, including a trio of co-headlining shows with Halls & Oates. They’ve now rescheduled those dates for September.

All original tickets will be honored for these rescheduled dates (fans who are not able to attend the new dates are eligible for refunds at point of purchase).

Check out both bands’ full tour schedules below.

Tears For Fears 2017 Tour Dates:

09/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center ^

09/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center ^

09/17 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center ^

09/18 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

09/22 – Rio de Janerio, BR @ Rock in Rio

^ = w/ Hall & Oates and Allen Stone

Hall & Oates 2017 Tour Dates:

09/01 – Aspen, CO @ Jazz Aspen

09/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center ^

09/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center ^

09/17 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center ^

09/22 – Cedar Park, TX @ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park $

09/24 – Sugarland, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land $

09/26 – Tuscaloosa, AL @ Tuscaloosa Amphitheater $

09/30 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum $

10/28 – London, UK @ The O2

10/29 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

^ = w/ Tears For Fears and Allen Stone

$ = w/ St. Paul & The Broken Bones