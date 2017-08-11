Menu
News
The No. 1 Source For Breaking Music and Film Headlines

The Districts announce North American headlining tour

In support of their new album, Popular Manipulations, which is out today

by
on August 11, 2017, 10:45am
0 comments

Photo by Ben Kaye

Today, The Districts celebrate the arrival of their third album, Popular Manipulations. To coincide, the Pennsylvania-bred outfit has also lined up a new North American tour.

The fall trek, which follows a lengthy run across the pond in Europe, kicks off October 12th and lasts well into mid-December. Cities such as Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Minneapolis, Chicago, and Toronto will play host to the indie rockers. While most are headlining shows, there are a few dates in which The Districts open for Third Eye Blind.

Consult the full schedule below, and stream Popular Manipulations in full here.

The Districts 2017 Tour Dates:
08/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
08/12 – North Adams, MA @ Mass MoCA $
08/16 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
08/18 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
08/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls
08/25 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
08/26 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
08/27 – Hull, UK @ Fruit
08/29 – Newcastle, UK @ Cluny
08/30 – Edinburgh, UK Caves
08/31 – Glasgow, UK @ King Tuts
09/03 – Cambridge, UK @ Portland Arms
09/05 – Nottingham, UK @ Bodega
09/06 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
09/07 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach
09/11 – Brighton, UK @ Haunt
09/14 – Monthey, CH @ Pont Rouge
09/15 – Milan, IT @ Serraglio
09/17 – Darmstadt, DE @ Golden Leaves Festival
09/18 – Zurich, CH @ Werk 21
09/19 – Munich, DE @ Strom
09/20 – Vienna, AT @ Flex
09/22 – Berlin, DE @ Muzik & Frieden
09/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Reeperbahn Festival
09/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
09/25 – Brussels, BE @ Rotonde
09/27 – Hannover, DE @ Faust
09/29 – Nuremberg, DE @ Club Stereo
09/30 – Dortmund, DE @ Way Back When Festival
10/12 – Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse
10/13 – Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt
10/14 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
10/20 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
10/21 – Charleston, SC @ Volvo Car Stadium #
10/22 – Simpsonville, SC @ Heritage Park Amphitheater #
10/24 – Tallahassee, FL @ Club Downunder
10/25 – Orlando, FL @ The Social
10/27 – Lexington, KY @ Cosmic Charlie’s
10/28 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement
11/30 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
12/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
12/02 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s
12/03 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
12/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi
12/06 – Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo
12/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry
12/09 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
12/12 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

$ = w/ My Morning Jacket
# = w/ Third Eye Blind

Stream Popular Manipulations here. Revisit the video for single “If Before I Wake” below:

Previous Story
The Districts release new album Popular Manipulations: Stream
Next Story
Radiohead share full recording of epic Rock Werchter performance: Watch
No comments
More Stories