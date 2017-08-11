The Districts announce North American headlining tour

Photo by Ben Kaye

Today, The Districts celebrate the arrival of their third album, Popular Manipulations. To coincide, the Pennsylvania-bred outfit has also lined up a new North American tour.

The fall trek, which follows a lengthy run across the pond in Europe, kicks off October 12th and lasts well into mid-December. Cities such as Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Minneapolis, Chicago, and Toronto will play host to the indie rockers. While most are headlining shows, there are a few dates in which The Districts open for Third Eye Blind.

Consult the full schedule below, and stream Popular Manipulations in full here.

The Districts 2017 Tour Dates:

08/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

08/12 – North Adams, MA @ Mass MoCA $

08/16 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

08/18 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

08/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls

08/25 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

08/26 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

08/27 – Hull, UK @ Fruit

08/29 – Newcastle, UK @ Cluny

08/30 – Edinburgh, UK Caves

08/31 – Glasgow, UK @ King Tuts

09/03 – Cambridge, UK @ Portland Arms

09/05 – Nottingham, UK @ Bodega

09/06 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

09/07 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach

09/11 – Brighton, UK @ Haunt

09/14 – Monthey, CH @ Pont Rouge

09/15 – Milan, IT @ Serraglio

09/17 – Darmstadt, DE @ Golden Leaves Festival

09/18 – Zurich, CH @ Werk 21

09/19 – Munich, DE @ Strom

09/20 – Vienna, AT @ Flex

09/22 – Berlin, DE @ Muzik & Frieden

09/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Reeperbahn Festival

09/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

09/25 – Brussels, BE @ Rotonde

09/27 – Hannover, DE @ Faust

09/29 – Nuremberg, DE @ Club Stereo

09/30 – Dortmund, DE @ Way Back When Festival

10/12 – Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse

10/13 – Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt

10/14 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

10/20 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

10/21 – Charleston, SC @ Volvo Car Stadium #

10/22 – Simpsonville, SC @ Heritage Park Amphitheater #

10/24 – Tallahassee, FL @ Club Downunder

10/25 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

10/27 – Lexington, KY @ Cosmic Charlie’s

10/28 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement

11/30 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall

12/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

12/02 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s

12/03 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

12/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi

12/06 – Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo

12/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

12/09 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

12/12 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

$ = w/ My Morning Jacket

# = w/ Third Eye Blind

Stream Popular Manipulations here. Revisit the video for single “If Before I Wake” below: