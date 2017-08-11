The Districts announce North American headlining tour

Photo by Ben Kaye
Today, The Districts celebrate the arrival of their third album, Popular Manipulations. To coincide, the Pennsylvania-bred outfit has also lined up a new North American tour.
The fall trek, which follows a lengthy run across the pond in Europe, kicks off October 12th and lasts well into mid-December. Cities such as Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Minneapolis, Chicago, and Toronto will play host to the indie rockers. While most are headlining shows, there are a few dates in which The Districts open for Third Eye Blind.
Consult the full schedule below, and stream Popular Manipulations in full here.
The Districts 2017 Tour Dates:
08/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
08/12 – North Adams, MA @ Mass MoCA $
08/16 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
08/18 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
08/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls
08/25 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival
08/26 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival
08/27 – Hull, UK @ Fruit
08/29 – Newcastle, UK @ Cluny
08/30 – Edinburgh, UK Caves
08/31 – Glasgow, UK @ King Tuts
09/03 – Cambridge, UK @ Portland Arms
09/05 – Nottingham, UK @ Bodega
09/06 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
09/07 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach
09/11 – Brighton, UK @ Haunt
09/14 – Monthey, CH @ Pont Rouge
09/15 – Milan, IT @ Serraglio
09/17 – Darmstadt, DE @ Golden Leaves Festival
09/18 – Zurich, CH @ Werk 21
09/19 – Munich, DE @ Strom
09/20 – Vienna, AT @ Flex
09/22 – Berlin, DE @ Muzik & Frieden
09/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Reeperbahn Festival
09/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
09/25 – Brussels, BE @ Rotonde
09/27 – Hannover, DE @ Faust
09/29 – Nuremberg, DE @ Club Stereo
09/30 – Dortmund, DE @ Way Back When Festival
10/12 – Northampton, MA @ Iron Horse
10/13 – Ithaca, NY @ The Haunt
10/14 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
10/20 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
10/21 – Charleston, SC @ Volvo Car Stadium #
10/22 – Simpsonville, SC @ Heritage Park Amphitheater #
10/24 – Tallahassee, FL @ Club Downunder
10/25 – Orlando, FL @ The Social
10/27 – Lexington, KY @ Cosmic Charlie’s
10/28 – Columbus, OH @ The Basement
11/30 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall
12/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
12/02 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s
12/03 – Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
12/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi
12/06 – Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo
12/08 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry
12/09 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
12/12 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
$ = w/ My Morning Jacket
# = w/ Third Eye Blind
Stream Popular Manipulations here. Revisit the video for single “If Before I Wake” below: