The Districts release new album Popular Manipulations: Stream

Photo by Sarah Rudderow
August 11th is the official release date for Popular Manipulations, the new album from The Districts In anticipation, the LP is streaming in its entirety over on NPR.
The 11-track effort serves as the Pennsylvania indie rockers’ third overall following A Flourish and a Spoil in 2015. In the studio, the band was assisted by renowned producer John Congleton (Angel Olsen, Modest Mouse) as well as engineer Keith Abrams.
A number of songs, including “If Before I Wake” and “Violet”, deal with isolation, loneliness, and dependency — themes that are reflected in the album title itself. “It hints at how people use each other, for good or bad, and the personal ways you manipulate yourself and other people in day-to-day interactions,” lead singer Rob Grote noted in a press statement.
The Districts are currently on an expansive North American and European tour in support of the new record. Find their full itinerary here.
Popular Manipulations Artwork:
Popular Manipulations Tracklist:
01. If Before I Wake
02. Violet
03. Ordinary Day
04. Salt
05. Why Would I Wanna Be
06. Point
07. Airplane
08. Fat Kiddo
09. Capable
10. Rattling Of The Heart
11. Will You Please Be Quiet Please