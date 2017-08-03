The Districts release new album Popular Manipulations: Stream

Photo by Sarah Rudderow

August 11th is the official release date for Popular Manipulations, the new album from The Districts In anticipation, the LP is streaming in its entirety over on NPR.

The 11-track effort serves as the Pennsylvania indie rockers’ third overall following A Flourish and a Spoil in 2015. In the studio, the band was assisted by renowned producer John Congleton (Angel Olsen, Modest Mouse) as well as engineer Keith Abrams.

A number of songs, including “If Before I Wake” and “Violet”, deal with isolation, loneliness, and dependency — themes that are reflected in the album title itself. “It hints at how people use each other, for good or bad, and the personal ways you manipulate yourself and other people in day-to-day interactions,” lead singer Rob Grote noted in a press statement.

The Districts are currently on an expansive North American and European tour in support of the new record. Find their full itinerary here.

Popular Manipulations Artwork:

Popular Manipulations Tracklist:

01. If Before I Wake

02. Violet

03. Ordinary Day

04. Salt

05. Why Would I Wanna Be

06. Point

07. Airplane

08. Fat Kiddo

09. Capable

10. Rattling Of The Heart

11. Will You Please Be Quiet Please