The first teaser trailer for Super Troopers 2 has arrived: Watch

The long-awaited Super Troopers sequel hits theaters next spring — on 4/20, to be exact. In anticipation, Broken Lizard, the comedy troupe behind the cult classic, has shared the first teaser trailer for its forthcoming sequel. Watch above. Without giving too much away, the clip features ball-shaving and a few callbacks to the original film.

Filming on the film wrapped last month, having benefitted from a crowdfunding campaign that, all told, raised roughly $4.6 million dollars. As with the first film, Jay Chandrasekhar is directing and also stars in the film alongside Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske have all returned to their posts at the Vermont State Police Department. New additions to the cast include Rob Lowe playing Guy Le Franc, a Quebecois mayor and former professional hockey player, and Jesse Hughes of Eagles of Death Metal, who apparently wrote the film’s score. Willie Nelson may also have a cameo.