The Flaming Lips and Mac DeMarco to release split EP

The Flaming Lips photo by Heather Kaplan/ Mac DeMarco photo by Philip Cosores

Two of rock’s quirkier acts are joining forces on a new project. On Instagram today, Wayne Coyne announced that The Flaming Lips and Mac DeMarco will be putting out a split EP.

As the frontman detailed, the forthcoming release will see the Lips and the jizz jazzer cover three of each other’s songs. One of the tracks the Lips are expected to tackle is “Chamber of Reflection”, taken from DeMarco’s 2014 album, Salad Days.

Check out the Instagram post below, which features a short clip of Coyne playing the aforementioned song on the keyboard. Sounds like DeMarco will be getting the full, spacey Lips treatment.

In 2014, Coyne & co. dropped an album of Beatles covers; their last full-length came in January with Oczy Melody. DeMarco issued This Old Dog in May; he recently appeared in Charli XCX’s “Boys” video and on Comedy Central’s @midnight program.

Revisit DeMarco’s original “Chamber of Reflection”: