The Flaming Lips’ video for “Almost Home (Blisko Domu)” is a trippy sci-fi fantasy: Watch

The Flaming Lips are just trying to get home in their new video for “Almost Home (Blisko Domu)”, but it’s not exactly that simple. Directed by frontman Wayne Coyne, the clip is really more of a 10-minute short film that’s somewhere between The Matrix, The Wizard of Oz, and whatever psychedelic ooze swims around in the frontman’s own head.

Coyne and Steven Drozd are out to save their King of Love by tricking an all-powerful mermaid-like despot who swims in silent waters. None of it is ever really explained, but it does make for some pretty sick visuals, especially when the band finally gets together to perform “Almost Home (Blisko Domu)” at the end. Check it out above.

The track comes from The Flaming Lips’ most recent effort, Oczy Mlody. The band will tour behind the record on a co-headlining tour with Mac DeMarco this fall, and you can find their itinerary below.

The Flaming Lips 2017 Tour Dates:

09/10 – Portmeirion, UK @ Festival No.6

09/17 – Saint Paul, MN @ Myth Live Event Center #

09/18 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom Club Stage #

09/19 – Indianapolis, IN @ Farmer’s Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park #

09/20 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theatre #

09/29 – Houston, TX @ Revention Music Center #

09/30 – Irving, TX @ Pavilion at The Music Factory #

10/01 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater #

10/05 – Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre #

10/06 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara County Bowl #

10/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine Exposition Hall #

10/09 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater #

# = w/ Mac DeMarco