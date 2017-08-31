The Haxan Cloak remixes Father John Misty’s “Things It Would Have Been Helpful to Know Before the Revolution”: Stream

Photo by Autumn Andel

Father John Misty is currently on one of the summer’s most anticipated tours in promotion of his latest album, Pure Comedy. From the road today, he’s shared a new remix of LP track “Things It Would Have Been Helpful to Know Before the Revolution”.

(Read: 10 Artists Who Need to Curate a Music Festival)

The reworking is helmed by The Haxan Cloak, the experimental British producer known for his work with Björk, HEALTH, The Body, and Goldfrapp. Much like his own output, it exudes a spooky uneasiness, as though all hell is on the verge of breaking loose.

Check it out below via an equally strange video by Matthew Daniel Siskin.

Earlier this month, Father John Misty dropped the stop-motion music video for “Things It Would Have Been Helpful to Know Before the Revolution”. He also said he’s already hard at work mixing his next album, which could be released as soon as next year. As for The Haxan Cloak, Bobby Krlic’s last full-length came with 2013’s acclaimed Excavation.