The Hotelier to headline Red Bull Sound Select: Denver, curated by CoS

Consequence of Sound is excited to announce its latest event in collaboration with Red Bull Sound Select. On September 6th, we’ll set up shop at the Globe Hall in Denver, Colorado for a special concert headlined by The Hotelier with special guests Thick Business and Overslept.

Tickets to the show are just $5 if you RSVP ahead of time; otherwise they’re $15 at the door.

The event is 18+ and doors open at 8:00 p.m.

Massachusetts emo rockers The Hotelier will be performing tracks from their latest album, Goodness, which we ranked among the 50 best of 2016. Hailing from Boise, Idaho, Thick Business are quickly rising the ranks thanks to their off kilter fusion of indie rock and jazz, heard most recently on last year’s Blowin’ Through the B-Sides. Native sons Overslept will represent Denver proudly with their own self-described brand of “indie rock with sensitive breakdowns,” including tracks from their latest EP, That’s Not Very Punk Rock of You.

Listen to tracks from all three acts below.