The Jesus and Mary Chain and Sky Ferreira record new version of “The Two of Us”: Stream

When The Jesus and Mary Chain recorded their first album in 19 years, this year’s Damage and Joy, they brought in former Belle & Sebastian member Isobel Campbell to sing on the track “The Two of Us”. Unfortunately, she wasn’t around to join the band when they took the song to Late Show with Stephen Colbert, but they found a solid fill-in with Sky Ferreira. Now, the alt-pop singer and the alternative legends have re-teamed for a new studio version of the song.

(Read: Top 25 Songs of 1987)

This marks Ferreira’s second recording with TJMC, as she also featured on the Damage and Joy track “Black and Blues”. Once again they appear to be a match made in heaven, as you can hear below (via SPIN).

Maybe Ferreira will come out with TJMC as they trek through the US later this fall. The band has just announced a new round of October dates, and you can find their complete itinerary below.

The Jesus and Mary Chain 2017 Tour Dates:

08/24 – Vilar De Mouros, PT @ EDP Vilar De Mouros

08/25 – Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine

08/26 – Vevey, CH @ Nox Orae Festival

09/02 – Dumfries and Galloway, UK @ Electric Fields Festival

09/03 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival

09/14 – Bucharest, RO @ DokStation Festival

09/15 – San Sebastian, ES @ Donostia Kutxa Kultur Festibala

09/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Beyond the Tracks Festival

09/19 – Norwich, UK @ LCR, UAE Norwich

09/20 – London, UK @ O2 Forum

09/21 – Liverpool, UK@ O2 Academy

09/23 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 ABC

09/24 – Middlesbrough, UK @ The Empire

09/25 – Sheffield, UK @ The Foundary

09/27 – Northampton, UK @ Roadmender

09/29 – Looe, UK @ Looe Music Festival

10/01 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

10/02 – Bath, UK @ The Komedia

10/03 – Cardif, UK @ Cardiff Uni

10/05 – Aarhus, DK @ Vox Hall

10/06 – Gothenberg, SE @ Tradgard

10/08 – Stockholm, SE @ Munechbryggeriet

10/10 – Helsinki, FI @ Circus

10/12 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus

10/13 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar

10/14 – Vienna, AT @ Ottakringer Brewery

10/15 – Munich, DE @ Theaterfabrik

10/17 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar St

10/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

10/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Cloak & Dagger Festival

10/22 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

10/24 – Eugene, OR @ MacDonald Theatre

10/25 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/31 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma

11/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex Grand

11/03 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

11/05 – Deep Ellum, TX @ The Bomb Factory

11/07 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

11/08 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Rewatch The Jesus and Mary Chain and Sky Ferreira on Colbert below.