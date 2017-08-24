The Jesus and Mary Chain and Sky Ferreira record new version of “The Two of Us”: Stream

When The Jesus and Mary Chain recorded their first album in 19 years, this year’s Damage and Joy, they brought in former Belle & Sebastian member Isobel Campbell to sing on the track “The Two of Us”. Unfortunately, she wasn’t around to join the band when they took the song to Late Show with Stephen Colbert, but they found a solid fill-in with Sky Ferreira. Now, the alt-pop singer and the alternative legends have re-teamed for a new studio version of the song.
(Read: Top 25 Songs of 1987)
This marks Ferreira’s second recording with TJMC, as she also featured on the Damage and Joy track “Black and Blues”. Once again they appear to be a match made in heaven, as you can hear below (via SPIN).
Maybe Ferreira will come out with TJMC as they trek through the US later this fall. The band has just announced a new round of October dates, and you can find their complete itinerary below.
The Jesus and Mary Chain 2017 Tour Dates:
08/24 – Vilar De Mouros, PT @ EDP Vilar De Mouros
08/25 – Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine
08/26 – Vevey, CH @ Nox Orae Festival
09/02 – Dumfries and Galloway, UK @ Electric Fields Festival
09/03 – Dorset, UK @ End of the Road Festival
09/14 – Bucharest, RO @ DokStation Festival
09/15 – San Sebastian, ES @ Donostia Kutxa Kultur Festibala
09/17 – Birmingham, UK @ Beyond the Tracks Festival
09/19 – Norwich, UK @ LCR, UAE Norwich
09/20 – London, UK @ O2 Forum
09/21 – Liverpool, UK@ O2 Academy
09/23 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 ABC
09/24 – Middlesbrough, UK @ The Empire
09/25 – Sheffield, UK @ The Foundary
09/27 – Northampton, UK @ Roadmender
09/29 – Looe, UK @ Looe Music Festival
10/01 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
10/02 – Bath, UK @ The Komedia
10/03 – Cardif, UK @ Cardiff Uni
10/05 – Aarhus, DK @ Vox Hall
10/06 – Gothenberg, SE @ Tradgard
10/08 – Stockholm, SE @ Munechbryggeriet
10/10 – Helsinki, FI @ Circus
10/12 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus
10/13 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar
10/14 – Vienna, AT @ Ottakringer Brewery
10/15 – Munich, DE @ Theaterfabrik
10/17 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar St
10/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
10/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Cloak & Dagger Festival
10/22 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
10/24 – Eugene, OR @ MacDonald Theatre
10/25 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
10/31 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma
11/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex Grand
11/03 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore
11/05 – Deep Ellum, TX @ The Bomb Factory
11/07 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
11/08 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
Rewatch The Jesus and Mary Chain and Sky Ferreira on Colbert below.