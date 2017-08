Photo by Philip Cosores

The Killers headlined day two of Lollapalooza on Friday night. You can read our full review shortly, but two performances particularly stood out, both being covers. In honor of Muse, who saw their own Thursday night headlining performance canceled due to extreme weather, The Killers performed a rendition of “Starlight”. Later, they honored hometown alt-rock veterans the Smashing Pumpkins with a cover of “Disarm”. Replay both below.