The Killers on modern-day rock bands: They’re just not “good enough”

The Killers have been making the rounds in anticipation of their first album in five years, Wonderful Wonderful. In a recent interview with Noisey, frontman Brandon Flowers and drummer Ronnie Vannucci, Jr. talked about the state of the music industry and why newer rock acts aren’t seeing much commercial success.

According to Flowers, the simple truth is that these modern groups just don’t have what it takes — at least not in the way The Strokes and Interpol did:

Do you think a band like yours could gain similar traction in the present day?

“It could happen — but there hasn’t been anybody good enough. If there was a band like the Strokes, or Interpol, people would talk. [Points outside to Brooklyn] If there were some kids out there right now playing [Interpol’s] ‘Obstacle 1’ tonight, I would hear about it, you would hear about it. But there isn’t.”

Vannucci, Jr. chimed in, adding, “People are very quick to blame a changing of the times for a lot of things, when it’s really that they’re just not good enough yet.”

Ouch.

While these answers may sting, especially for all the aspiring rockers out there, Flowers’ opinion shouldn’t be all that of a surprise. A few years back, the frontman argued that The Killers “might be the best band” of the last 15 years.

We’ll see how “good enough” The Killers are come September 22nd, when Wonderful Wonderful officially arrives. The band recently shared a music video for “Run For Cover”.

If you’re interested in reading more on the subject, check out Collin Brenan’s cover story, Losing My Religion: The Demise of Rock and Roll, as well as David Sackllah’s piece, Where Have All the Indie Rock Bands Gone?.