The Killers perform special 10-song set in Las Vegas for broadcast on Kimmel: Watch

With Jimmy Kimmel Live broadcasting from Las Vegas on Monday evening, there was only one musical guest that made sense for the occasion. With a stage set up right outside of Caesar’s Palace, The Killers took the stage in front of a hometown crowd to preview their forthcoming new album, Wonderful Wonderful.

The band kicked things off with the record’s first two singles, “The Man” and “Run For Cover”, and then proceeded to roll out eight more tracks, including hits like “Somebody Told Me” and “Mr. Brightside”. Frontman Brandon Flowers, his typical exuberant self, kept the crowd hyped, rapturous, and on its feet the entire time. Although portions of the pop-up concert were used for a taping of Kimmel Live, the full thing has now surfaced on YouTube. Check it out above.

Wonderful Wonderful, The Killers’ first album since 2012’s Battle Born, is due out September 22nd. Flowers and the boys will tour behind the release this fall across much of Europe. They also have appearances scheduled at US festivals including Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, and Voodoo Music Experience, but the big trek is a North American tour scheduled for early 2018.

Setlist:

The Man

Run for Cover

Human

Spaceman

Somebody Told Me

Shot at the Night

Read My Mind

All These Things That I’ve Done

When You Were Young

Mr. Brightside