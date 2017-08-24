The Killers share new single “Wonderful Wonderful”: Stream

In a little less than a month, The Killers will release their fifth album, Wonderful Wonderful. In anticipation, we’ve heard “The Man” and “Run For Cover” and seen their corresponding videos. Today brings a third preview in the form of the album’s title track.

Wonderful Wonderful is out officially on September 22nd.

In related news, Killers frontman Brandon Flower believes there’s a dearth of good new rock bands and he think it’s because young musicians aren’t trying hard enough. Do you agree?