The Killers share new single “Wonderful Wonderful”: Stream

The title track to the band's new album, out September 22nd

by
on August 24, 2017, 12:41pm
In a little less than a month, The Killers will release their fifth album, Wonderful Wonderful. In anticipation, we’ve heard “The Man” and “Run For Cover” and seen their corresponding videos. Today brings a third preview in the form of the album’s title track.

(Read: Lollapalooza Review: Really, Though, Who Are The Killers?)

Wonderful Wonderful is out officially on September 22nd.

In related news, Killers frontman Brandon Flower believes there’s a dearth of good new rock bands and he think it’s because young musicians aren’t trying hard enough. Do you agree?

