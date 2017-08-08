The National share new single “Carin at the Liquor Store” and video: Stream

Feature photo by Graham MacIndoe
We’re exactly one month away from the September 8th release of The National’s new album, Sleep Well Beast. Two teaser singles have been previewed thus far: “The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness” and “Guilty Party”. Today, the band has unleashed another fresh track in the form of “Carin at the Liquor Store”.
As with the previous two songs, “Carin at the Liquor Store” comes accompanied with a Casey Reas-directed video. The stylistic, monochrome performance video was filmed by La Blogothèque and edited by Matthew Miller. Watch it above.
The National will head out on a nearly-sold-out tour later this fall, and you can find their complete itinerary below.
The National 2017 Tour Dates:
08/12 – Copenhagen, DK @ HAVEN Festival
09/16 – Cork, IE @ Cork Opera House/Sounds From a Safe Harbour
09/17 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
09/18 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
09/20 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
09/21 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
09/22 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
09/23 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
09/25 – London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo *
09/26 – London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo *
09/27 – London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo *
09/28 – London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo *
10/05 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre %
10/06 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium #
10/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE #
10/08 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Hall #
10/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^#
10/12 – San Diego, CA @ CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
10/14 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
10/21 – Hamburg, DE @ Elphilharmonie
10/23 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
10/24 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
10/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
10/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
10/28 – Lisbon, PT @ Coliseum
10/30 – Brussels, BE @ Bozar
10/31 – Brussels, BE @ Bozar
11/02 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival Paris
11/04 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
11/05 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
11/06 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
11/07 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
11/27 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall *
11/28 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre *
11/29 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre *
12/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *
12/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *
12/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Verizon Hall *
12/05 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *
12/07 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis *
12/08 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis *
12/09 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre *
12/10 – Hamilton, ON @ Hamilton Place Theatre *
12/12 – Chicago, IL @ Civic Opera House *
12/13 – Chicago, IL @ Civic Opera House *
* = w/ This Is Kit
% = w/ Adia Victoria
# = w/ Daughter
^ = w/ Local Natives
Sleep Well Beast isn’t the only release coming from The National this year. The August record of the month from Vinyl Me, Please is a 10th anniversary reissue of the band’s Boxer. You have until August 15th to subscribe and get a copy, and you can do so here.