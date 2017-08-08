The National share new single “Carin at the Liquor Store” and video: Stream

Feature photo by Graham MacIndoe

We’re exactly one month away from the September 8th release of The National’s new album, Sleep Well Beast. Two teaser singles have been previewed thus far: “The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness” and “Guilty Party”. Today, the band has unleashed another fresh track in the form of “Carin at the Liquor Store”.

As with the previous two songs, “Carin at the Liquor Store” comes accompanied with a Casey Reas-directed video. The stylistic, monochrome performance video was filmed by La Blogothèque and edited by Matthew Miller. Watch it above.

The National will head out on a nearly-sold-out tour later this fall, and you can find their complete itinerary below.

The National 2017 Tour Dates:

08/12 – Copenhagen, DK @ HAVEN Festival

09/16 – Cork, IE @ Cork Opera House/Sounds From a Safe Harbour

09/17 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

09/18 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

09/20 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

09/21 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

09/22 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

09/23 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

09/25 – London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo *

09/26 – London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo *

09/27 – London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo *

09/28 – London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo *

10/05 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre %

10/06 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium #

10/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE #

10/08 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Hall #

10/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^#

10/12 – San Diego, CA @ CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

10/14 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/21 – Hamburg, DE @ Elphilharmonie

10/23 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

10/24 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

10/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

10/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

10/28 – Lisbon, PT @ Coliseum

10/30 – Brussels, BE @ Bozar

10/31 – Brussels, BE @ Bozar

11/02 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival Paris

11/04 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

11/05 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

11/06 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

11/07 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

11/27 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall *

11/28 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre *

11/29 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre *

12/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

12/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

12/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Verizon Hall *

12/05 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

12/07 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis *

12/08 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis *

12/09 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre *

12/10 – Hamilton, ON @ Hamilton Place Theatre *

12/12 – Chicago, IL @ Civic Opera House *

12/13 – Chicago, IL @ Civic Opera House *

* = w/ This Is Kit

% = w/ Adia Victoria

# = w/ Daughter

^ = w/ Local Natives

Sleep Well Beast isn’t the only release coming from The National this year. The August record of the month from Vinyl Me, Please is a 10th anniversary reissue of the band’s Boxer. You have until August 15th to subscribe and get a copy, and you can do so here.