The National share new song “Day I Die” and time-lapse video: Watch

The National have shared three songs from their new album, Sleep Well Beast, ahead of its September 8th release. Each one — “Carin at the Liquor Store”, “The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness”, and “Guilty Party” — has come accompanied by a video from director Casey Reas. Today, the indie outfit has shared their fourth preview of their new album, “Day I Die”, which once again comes with a Reas-helmed clip.

(Read: The 25 Most Anticipated Albums of Fall 2017)

This time, Raes created an entirely new software to combine over five thousand time-lapse images into one, four-minute, 30-second video. The images come from eighteen separate series captured by photographer Graham MacIndoe during The National’s practice sessions. “A flickering color layer abstracted from broadcast television signals augments the black and white footage,” Raes explains. “The images are played back at 12fps, near the threshold of the persistence of vision.” Check it out below.

Ahead of the Sleep Well Beast release, The National will take over SiriusXM on September 4th to preview more of the record. The next day, they’ll perform the new album for a Philadelphia crowd as part of World Cafe and NPR Music’s First Listen Live series. They’ll also play a special show at New York’s Bowery Ballroom on September 8th which will air on SiriusXM channel 25 and through all SiriusXM apps. Finally, they’ll play CBS This Morning – Saturday on September 9th.

You can also find the band’s complete tour itinerary here.

The National 2017-2018 Tour Dates:

09/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/16 – Cork, IE @ Cork Opera House/Sounds From a Safe Harbour

09/17 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

09/18 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

09/20 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

09/21 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

09/22 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

09/23 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

09/25 – London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo *

09/26 – London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo *

09/27 – London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo *

09/28 – London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo *

10/05 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre %

10/06 – Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium #

10/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE #

10/08 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Hall #

10/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^#

10/12 – San Diego, CA @ CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre #

10/14 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre #

10/15 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/21 – Hamburg, DE @ Elphilharmonie

10/23 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

10/24 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

10/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

10/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

10/28 – Lisbon, PT @ Coliseum

10/30 – Brussels, BE @ Bozar

10/31 – Brussels, BE @ Bozar

11/02 – Paris, FR @ Pitchfork Music Festival Paris

11/04 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

11/05 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

11/06 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

11/07 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

11/27 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall *

11/28 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre *

11/29 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre *

12/01 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

12/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre *

12/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Verizon Hall *

12/05 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

12/07 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis *

12/08 – Montreal, QC @ Metropolis *

12/09 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre *

12/10 – Hamilton, ON @ Hamilton Place Theatre *

12/12 – Chicago, IL @ Civic Opera House *

12/13 – Chicago, IL @ Civic Opera House *

02/21 – Sydney, AU @ Sydney Opera House

02/25 – Auckland, NZ @ Villa Maria Winery

02/27 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage

03/01 – Melbourne, AU @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl

* = w/ This Is Kit

% = w/ Adia Victoria

# = w/ Daughter

^ = w/ Local Natives