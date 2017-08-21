The original Camp Crystal Lake is offering a rare tour on Friday the 13th

Visiting a movie’s filming location is of special importance to horror fans, who tend to indulge in a thrilling blend of excitement and catharsis when feasting their eyes on the places that haunted their dreams for so many years.

One much-coveted site is Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco, the campground that served as the original Camp Crystal Lake in Friday the 13th. Considering the Hardwick, New Jersey spot remains an active Boy Scouts camp, only a select few have been able to tour its grounds. The good news is that a few select more will have the opportunity to do so next month.

(Read This: Ranking: Every Friday the 13th Film From Worst to Best)

Bloody Disgusting reports that on October 13th, 2017, the camp will host a public tour specifically for fans of the landmark slasher. Tickets go on sale during the week of August 28th, but, in a clever bit of marketing on the camp’s part, advance tickets will be available to anyone who’s “made a minimum $50 souvenir purchase in our online shop” since the beginning of the year. So, you know, better go buy some Friday the 13th t-shirts (or maybe a framed log slice?).

Regardless, you’re gonna want to be on the camp’s mailing list, as that’s the only place to hear about the ticket announcement.