The Orwells rock a tiki bar in video for “Vacation”: Watch

When The Orwells take the stage, they tend to do so with a thrashing menace. Frontman Mario Cuomo in particular is known for his fervent presence, something that typically borders on sheer insanity. In the band’s clip for their latest single “Vacation”, however, the boys in the band seem pretty damn disinterested.

Directed by Alec Blasse, the video finds the band performing in the backroom of a tiki bar — not exactly the type of place you’d expect to find the garage rock revivalists. Still, it’s a fitting locale for a song about social and cultural malaise; it’s all arranged to look like a great tropical escape, but it’s really just a facade of cheap plastic. Check out the video for theTerrible Human Beings track above.

The Orwells will surely be giving much lively performances on their upcoming tour, which includes dates with Weezer and Pixies. Check their itinerary below.

The Orwells 2017 Tour Dates:

08/19 – St. Louis, MO @ Jefferson Barracks State Park

08/24 – Charleville-Mézières, FR @ Cabaret Vert

08/25 – Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

08/26 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

08/27 – Newcastle upon Tyne, UK @ The Cluny

08/28 – Nottingham, UK @ Bodega

08/29 – Sheffield, UK @ The Leadmill

08/30 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb ifor Bach

09/01 – Vlieland Island, NL @ Into The Great Wide Open

09/02 – Masstricht, NL @ Muziekgieterij

09/08 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Music and Arts Festival

09/17 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

10/15 – Berlin, DL @ Columbiahalle *

10/16 – Cologne, DL @ E-Werk *

10/18 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique *

10/19 – Paris, FR @ Olympia *

10/21 – Tilburg, NL @ 013 *

10/23 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds *

10/24 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow *

10/25 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Academy Manchester *

10/27 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham *

10/28 – London, UK @ SSE Arena, Wembley *

11/30 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater ^

12/01 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater ^

12/03 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre ^

12/04 – Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre ^

* = w/ Weezer

^ = w/ Pixies