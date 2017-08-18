The Punisher leaves his mark on new teaser trailer for Netflix series: Watch

The first phase of Netflix’s branch of the Marvel Cinematic Universe culminates today with the release of The Defenders. Before the year is out, phase two will kick off in brutal fashion when The Punisher comes out guns blazing in his own solo series. Today, the new show is being teased with a fresh trailer.

(Read: The Defenders Protect Marvel’s Legacy on Netflix as Best They Can)

The clip sets up an appropriately dark tone for the series as flashbacks of Frank Castle’s (Jon Bernthal) life before he becomes the Punisher are spliced together with shots of bloody violence and explosions — as well as one where his trademark skull vest is burning in a trash can. Between all the scenes we see Punisher himself beating a sledgehammer into a concrete floor until a familiar logo breaks through. Check out the teaser above.

There’s no set release date for The Punisher yet, though it’s promised by the end of 2017. Netflix is also in the midst of filming second seasons of both Luke Cage and Jessica Jones, with season three of Daredevil expected to lens in October. Despite poor reviews, Iron Fist was also picked up for another season last month.